Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Spoilers Are Out There Thanks To Leaked Retail Copies

This is (one of the many reasons) why we can't have nice things. First the "God of War Ragnarok" spoilers started making the rounds on Twitter thanks to a few unscrupulous folks happily posting plot-sensitive images ahead of its November 9, 2022 release; now it's "Pokemon Scarlet" and "Pokemon Violet" that are dealing with leakers.

Despite the November 18, 2022 street date, at least one player is already sharing screenshots of the game on Twitter (via Eurogamer), many of which spoil the surprise of some of the new Pokemon evolutions. That may not necessarily be as irritating as the "God of War" story spoilers fans have been trying to dodge, but they are still a problem. Lots of "Pokemon" players look forward to discovering the evolutions of newly-added Pokemon — and sometimes newly-added variants to pre-existing Pokemon — on their own, and these leaks have the potential to take that enjoyment away from them.

As with any of the game leaks that have been happening as of late, the best way to protect yourself from spoilers is to filter what you see. Mute words, phrases, and hashtags on social media that could show you things you don't want to see yet. Another more extreme — but also more effective — approach would be to stay off of social media entirely, until you're no longer worried about having anything ruined for you ahead of time.