What Makes Toyota's Super Long Life Coolant So Good?

With so many coolant colors available, finding the right one for your car can be a little daunting. But if you've recently discovered that your car is meant to use Toyota's Pink Super Long Life Coolant (SLLC), here's a quick rundown of what makes it so good.

According to Toyota, there are some interesting reasons why its Pink Super Long Life coolant ($27.09) sits apart from other variants. For example, while it shares several of the same ingredients as other coolant colors like the red coolant, such as water, Ethylene Glycol, and Diethylene Glycol, Toyota reveals that its SLLC coolant uses sebacic acid and potassium hydroxide.

Unlike the red coolant, the long-lasting pink coolant also comes diluted, so it's known to last significantly longer. Initially, Toyota mentioned that its pink variant could last up to 100,000 miles or 10 years. Afterward, it recommends changing it every 60,000 miles or five years, which is still twice as much mileage compared to when it says you need to change its red coolant variant.