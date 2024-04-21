Who Makes Harbor Freight's Framing Nail Guns & Are They Any Good?
Harbor Freight is a great choice for budget-conscious shoppers looking to build up their tool collections. Nail guns are no exception to the low prices, and the store has a few options available. While avid shoppers might be aware of Harbor Freight's brands, many items sold at the store aren't exactly household names. However, that doesn't stop them from being both affordable and reliable.
For framing nailers, buyers have their choice of Banks, Central Pneumatic, and Pierce. Each brand targets a different price point with the budget option being Banks, a mid-tier selection in Central Pneumatic, and Pierce targeting the high-end. Building off that, you'll need to pinpoint the angle you're coming in at. Banks and Pierce have you covered with 21 degrees, and there are options for 28 and 30-34 from Banks too. The Central Pneumatic nailer does every angle, so you get a lot of bang for your buck there.
For DIYers, you can get by with budget options in most cases. If you want something that can tackle bigger and multiple jobs over the years without breaking down, it's usually better to spend more on a better product. Judging by user scores, there's not a bad option for the nailers. Of course, your mileage may vary, but it looks like you're in good hands.
Are these good nailers?
If your expectations are in check, Harbor Freight's nailer brands are all fine choices. Professionals likely won't gravitate toward cheaper options like Banks or Central Pneumatic, but the $179.99 Pierce nailer is branded as a professional option. User reviews note the Pierce nailer has lasted through big jobs like pole barns, so it's up to the task.
Not everybody needs a nailer for a job like building a barn, so cheaper options are more beneficial. For the most value, the Central Pneumatic 3-in-1 is the simple pick, and it has a 4.3 out of five user score based on more than 1,200 reviews. You don't have to buy an additional nailer to hit another angle, so this can tackle all your future jobs.
If 21 degrees is all you need, the Banks framing nailer costs $99.99, and a Harbor Freight membership can drive it lower if there's a special offer. This option has more than 1,300 reviews and holds a 4.7 out of five score from shoppers. It's lightweight and easy to use, so it can tackle jobs just fine. Unfortunately, none of these nailers are backed by a length warranty but are instead guaranteed to be free from issues for 90 days. User scores suggest you'll get your money's worth, but if something does happen outside of that 90-day window you're out of luck.