Who Makes Harbor Freight's Framing Nail Guns & Are They Any Good?

Harbor Freight is a great choice for budget-conscious shoppers looking to build up their tool collections. Nail guns are no exception to the low prices, and the store has a few options available. While avid shoppers might be aware of Harbor Freight's brands, many items sold at the store aren't exactly household names. However, that doesn't stop them from being both affordable and reliable.

For framing nailers, buyers have their choice of Banks, Central Pneumatic, and Pierce. Each brand targets a different price point with the budget option being Banks, a mid-tier selection in Central Pneumatic, and Pierce targeting the high-end. Building off that, you'll need to pinpoint the angle you're coming in at. Banks and Pierce have you covered with 21 degrees, and there are options for 28 and 30-34 from Banks too. The Central Pneumatic nailer does every angle, so you get a lot of bang for your buck there.

For DIYers, you can get by with budget options in most cases. If you want something that can tackle bigger and multiple jobs over the years without breaking down, it's usually better to spend more on a better product. Judging by user scores, there's not a bad option for the nailers. Of course, your mileage may vary, but it looks like you're in good hands.