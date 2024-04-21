5 Cheaper Milwaukee Substitutes If You're Shopping For Power Tools

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Milwaukee has a strong reputation for manufacturing and selling powerful, high-quality power tools for a wide variety of applications, including woodworking, auto repair, landscaping, and much more. It wouldn't be hard, for example, to find several Milwaukee power tools that are great for metal work. Not every product is the same, and you'll want to do your research and check reviews before committing to a specific product, but in general, Milwaukee's tools are well-made and reliable.

However, they can also get pretty expensive. In fact, Milwaukee is one of the pricier brands in the market when it comes to power tools. Fortunately, there are several other brands that are not only more affordable but also offer tools similar to Milwaukee's that are well-constructed and just as useful. By going with these less expensive companies, you can build a solid collection of tools without breaking the bank. Typically, house brands — those that are owned and sold exclusively by certain retailers — are generally more affordable, and some of these manufacturers' tools are just as good as any premium brand's. Other brands are completely independent but still make quality products without attaching heavy price tags, including companies that have been around for many decades.

To help you decide which is right for you, here are five cheaper Milwaukee substitutes for power tools and recommended products from each brand based on positive reviews from reputable publications and customers who've used them. More information on how these tools were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.