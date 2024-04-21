Ford F-150 Raptor Vs. Bronco Raptor: Which Vehicle's Engine Packs A Bigger Punch?

When the Ford F-150 Raptor was first introduced for the 2010 model year, it brought a new kind of capability to Ford's truck lineup. Sure, four-wheel drive trucks were robust and off-road ready before, but the F-150 was the closest thing to a desert-running trophy truck you could buy directly from the manufacturer. In the years since, Ford has expanded their Raptor lineup a bit, adding a few more vehicles to the off-road family.

The Bronco Raptor, introduced in 2022, added hardcore equipment to an already capable four-wheel-drive SUV. Like the F-150 Raptor, it has all-terrain tires, a big lift, and some serious suspension upgrades. However, Ford does much more than add some big suspension pieces to Raptor models; they upgrade the powertrains, too, with much more power and torque than the standard models.

So what about the modern Raptor products, the F-150 and the Bronco? How much power do they have, and how quick are they? Here's how the F-150 Raptor and the Bronco Raptor stack up against each other when it comes to power and performance.