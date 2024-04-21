Ford F-150 Raptor Vs. Bronco Raptor: Which Vehicle's Engine Packs A Bigger Punch?
When the Ford F-150 Raptor was first introduced for the 2010 model year, it brought a new kind of capability to Ford's truck lineup. Sure, four-wheel drive trucks were robust and off-road ready before, but the F-150 was the closest thing to a desert-running trophy truck you could buy directly from the manufacturer. In the years since, Ford has expanded their Raptor lineup a bit, adding a few more vehicles to the off-road family.
The Bronco Raptor, introduced in 2022, added hardcore equipment to an already capable four-wheel-drive SUV. Like the F-150 Raptor, it has all-terrain tires, a big lift, and some serious suspension upgrades. However, Ford does much more than add some big suspension pieces to Raptor models; they upgrade the powertrains, too, with much more power and torque than the standard models.
So what about the modern Raptor products, the F-150 and the Bronco? How much power do they have, and how quick are they? Here's how the F-150 Raptor and the Bronco Raptor stack up against each other when it comes to power and performance.
Ford Bronco Raptor
There are nine different trim levels available for the Bronco, and amongst those trim levels, there are three different engines to choose from. The standard Bronco has a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine that produces as much as 300 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque. Opt for the turbocharged 2.7-liter V6, which has power that goes up to 330 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque. Both are impressive numbers, and they're certainly enough to give the Bronco some pep in its step, but the Raptor raises the bar considerably.
The Bronco Raptor gets a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that produces 418 horsepower and 440 lb-ft of torque. That's 118 horsepower more than the standard Bronco and 88 horses more than the 2.7-liter V6. That's pretty stout for a four-door SUV, enough to get the Bronco Raptor going in a hurry. When Car and Driver tested one, it went from zero to 60 mph in just 5.6 seconds — impressive for something that weighed in at a stout 5,764 pounds.
Ford F-150 Raptor/Raptor R
Like with the Bronco, there are several trims to choose from with the F-150 — eight to be exact. However, the F-150 has more powertrains to choose from. There are six available powertrain choices: a 2.7-liter V6 (325 hp and 400 lb-ft), a 5.0-liter V8 (400 hp and 410 lb-ft), and a 3.5-liter V6 (400 hp and 500 lb-ft). There's also an available hybrid F-150 that utilizes the 3.5-liter V6, increasing output to 430 hp and 570 lb-ft.
The Raptor uses a high-output version of the 3.5-liter V6, producing 450 horsepower and 510 lb-ft. Right out of the box, that's enough to beat the Bronco. In Car and Driver testing, the heavier F-150 Raptor (5,947 pounds) went from zero to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds, but Ford didn't stop there. The Raptor R goes even further with a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 that puts out an astonishing 720 horsepower and 620 lb-ft.
When the Raptor R was first introduced in 2023, it produced just 700 horsepower, which was enough to rocket it from zero to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds. That would be a notable number for a lightweight sports car, but when you consider that it's coming from a 6,000-pound pickup truck, it's even more impressive. It's definitive in answering which of the two Raptors, Bronco or F-150, packs a bigger punch — it's clearly the heavyweight F-150.