The Best Years For Ford's V10 Triton Engine (And Which To Avoid)

The Ford V10 Triton, with its 6.8 liters of displacement, was a powerhouse when it hit the market in 1997. The first iteration was a 6.8L with 275 hp and 425 lb-ft of torque. This made the powerplant a substantial upgrade option for the first Ford F-Series Super Duty truck. But it wasn't just for trucks; it also found its way into RVs and buses.

For many, the V10 Triton is looked back on as a reliable powerplant. But not all of its iterations were created equal. Some had defects that made them prone to complications. However, Ford altered the engine during its lifetime to correct some of these issues.

There are still V10 Tritons on the road today, despite it not being one of Ford's most powerful engines. You may even be in the market for one yourself. This article examines the life of the V10 Triton to determine which iterations were the most reliable and which ones have issues to look out for to aid you if you are in the market for a V10 Triton today.