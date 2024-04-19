Who Makes Harbor Freight's Motorcycle Lift Table & How Long Is It?

Like many of the products available on Harbor Freight, the distributor's motorcycle lift is manufactured by Pittsburgh — a company wholly owned and operated by Harbor Freight itself. An exploration of whether Pittsburgh tools are any good found the general consensus to be that the company's offerings are solid budget products that may lack some of the premium elements of competitors. It's fair to say that the Pittsburgh motorcycle lift falls into a similar camp, as it sits at a relatively affordable price range compared to other brands like Weaver, which feature quality lifts that can stretch into the $1,000 to $5,000 sphere.

As for the Pittsburgh motorcycle lift's platform length, it seems long enough to support many different bikes, but not all of them. Per Harbor Freight's official listing, its platform measures exactly 86.6 in. or roughly 220 cm. in length. That's long enough for many motorcycles, especially those on the smaller end of the spectrum. However, larger bikes may prove too long to fit on the platform. For example, the MV Agusta Dragster RR America's length of roughly 80.1 in. will fit on the lift, but the 2024 Indian FTR X 100% R Carbon's length of 87.5 in. is too long by a slight margin.

Ultimately, users should check the length of the motorcycle they intend to do maintenance on first before determining whether to buy Harbor Freight's lift. If it can fit comfortably on the lift's allotted platform length, then consumers can look to the product as a decent budget option to assist in carrying out routine vehicle maintenance.