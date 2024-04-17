How To Remove Keyboard Switches (And Install New Ones)

Over the years, computers have gone from electronic luxuries used for only a handful of purposes to necessities for many, capable of handling a range of tasks. Additionally, especially in the realm of PC gaming, full-on customization has become increasingly prevalent. Those with an affinity for computers who use them often will go to great lengths to optimize their units with better hard drives, graphics cards, and more. In addition to replacing their stock mice, they'll go out of their way to replace their generic, unimpressive mechanical keyboards as well.

While there are some weird keyboards out there that are difficult to believe are actually real, most people opt for something fairly streamlined. Perhaps they want something with raised, distinct keycaps, or they prefer something with raised lettering. Maybe they want a sturdier unit or one with built-in LEDs to make typing in the dark a bit easier.

Alternatively, some would rather take apart an existing keyboard to improve upon it, replacing keycaps or even the switches underneath to better suit their needs. If you're one such person hoping to remove and replace your keyboard's switches, you'll be delighted to know that it's not too difficult of a job to do.