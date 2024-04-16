What Is Hyperlapse On A Samsung Camera? (And How To Use It)

Your Samsung smartphone has plenty of tricks up its sleeves. From slow motion and panorama to food detection modes, your device may surprise you with its engaging camera modes and settings. One feature worth knowing about is Samsung's Hyperlapse mode, which is as easy to use and fun to see in action.

Like the iPhone's time-lapse feature, Hyperlapse allows users to speed up normal-length videos through alterations to the frame rate while shooting. Hyperlapse is an effective manner of shooting moving subjects while your camera is still, such as driving cars or passing clouds, in a similar manner as time-lapse photography. However, the added benefit of Hyperlapse is what you can capture while your camera is moving, such as chronicling a long drive or hike. Thankfully, you don't have to be a cinematography expert to decipher what settings work best for your recording scenario. This is thanks to Samsung's great versatility, with the ability to adjust automatically to what and where you're recording.

But before you get to shooting, you'll need to access Samsung Hyperlapse and do some simple setup. Today, we'll be going over how to do this so you can start using the feature.