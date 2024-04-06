5 Tips & Tricks For Creating Time-Lapse Videos On Your iPhone

Shooting a good-quality time-lapse from your iPhone isn't very difficult. All you have to do is learn how the recording mode works, get some practice and, remember the tips and tricks we have for you. Time-lapse videos are a great way to artistically capture the flow and pace of life. These types of videos allow you to compress action that occurs over minutes or hours into a short video that looks extraordinary. To do this, your iPhone captures images at regular intervals of about one or two frames per second (FPS). Then, it plays them at a higher frame rate, such as 30 FPS.

Now, the frame rate at which your iPhone records a time-lapse depends on its length. If the video is less than 10 minutes long, the Camera app captures two FPS. This means that when you shoot a time-lapse for a minute, your iPhone records 120 frames, and when played at 30 FPS, the footage results in a four-second time-lapse video (15 times faster than normal). When you shoot beyond 10 minutes, the iPhone switches to capturing one FPS, which means that the longer you shoot, the faster your time-lapse will seem to get.

Now that you know how time-lapse works, let's help you shoot fantastic videos on your iPhone.