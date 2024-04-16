P0128 Engine Code: What This Diagnostic Trouble Reading Means & How To Fix It

Car owners dread few things quite as much as a vehicle's "Check Engine" light. However, the dreaded signal doesn't always foretell a worst-case scenario for motorists. They can even help prevent catastrophic engine trouble by alerting you to a small problem before it becomes a major one.

Such preventative measures are contingent on auto owners taking action and ensuring their car gets a full diagnostic check when the Check Engine light comes on via a mechanic, or their own diagnostic code reader. While it can be nerve-wracking waiting to find out what a diagnostic check will turn up, one error code that may encourage a moderate sigh of relief from car owners is P0128 — it merely signals there may be an issue with the vehicle's thermostat or its ability to regulate coolant temperature.

The P0128 error could be indicative of several other problems, however, and there are some red flags to watch out for before the check engine light flicks on; such as the vehicle's temperature gauge displaying that the engine is not as warm as it should be, your vehicle taking longer than usual to warm up, or the engine temperature steadily rising while driving on the freeway. If you don't catch the issue before the check engine light comes on, or diagnose it yourself with a handy car diagnostic tool, here are a few things you need to know about what causes a P0128 error code — and what to do if you see one.