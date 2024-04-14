What Is The Toyan V8 Engine Used For & How Much Horsepower Does It Have?
SlashGear is always here to help you learn how to maintain and repair your vehicle, whether it's by recommending tools for shade tree mechanics, offering tips to keep your engine in working order, or simply guiding you as to how much professional repairs should cost. If you want to learn more about the internal workings of your car's engine, there is a solid selection of realistic mini engine kits out there, many of which run on combustible liquid fuels.
Many of these engines carry the Toyan brand, but don't let the name fool you; these are not playthings for children. Toyan's VS-800 V8 engine is a realistic, intricate working motor that runs on gasoline or nitro fuel (Nitro fuel is a mixture of nitromethane and methanol used to power remote control vehicles). The gasoline version currently sells for $1,699 in kit or assembled form at Stirling Kit, and the nitro-fueled kit and assembled engines are $100 more. All 11 buyers who left reviews on the Stirling Kit website gave the Toyan V8 engine five out of five stars, with most of them praising the quality of the kit and performance of the finished product.
The Toyan V8 engine produces just over 4 horsepower
This Toyan V8 engine's realistic construction — complete with metal pistons and camshaft and 16-valve architecture — makes it a valuable teaching tool if purchased in kit form. Assembling the engine will show you how engines time the firing of the fuel/air mixture inside the cylinders with the opening and closing of intake and exhaust valves, and will demonstrate how the linear force exerted on the pistons is translated to rotational force used to move a vehicle. If you need an engine to drop in a remote control car, truck, boat, or plane, the assembled version will get you going more quickly. The Toyan V8 engine has a displacement of 28 cubic centimeters and a power output of 4.35 ps, which equals about 4.29 horsepower.
Stirling Kit also has add-ons to help you implement the Toyan V8 engine into your project, whether that project is educational or practical. You can buy a wooden mounting base to display and run your engine or a supercharger for $399.99 each. If you're going to use the Toyan V8 engine in an RC vehicle, you might want to pick up the $299.99 accessory kit, which includes a radiator and supports, an ignition module and wiring harness, oil and water tanks and lines, and spark or glow plugs.