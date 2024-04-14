What Is The Toyan V8 Engine Used For & How Much Horsepower Does It Have?

This Toyan V8 engine's realistic construction — complete with metal pistons and camshaft and 16-valve architecture — makes it a valuable teaching tool if purchased in kit form. Assembling the engine will show you how engines time the firing of the fuel/air mixture inside the cylinders with the opening and closing of intake and exhaust valves, and will demonstrate how the linear force exerted on the pistons is translated to rotational force used to move a vehicle. If you need an engine to drop in a remote control car, truck, boat, or plane, the assembled version will get you going more quickly. The Toyan V8 engine has a displacement of 28 cubic centimeters and a power output of 4.35 ps, which equals about 4.29 horsepower.

Stirling Kit also has add-ons to help you implement the Toyan V8 engine into your project, whether that project is educational or practical. You can buy a wooden mounting base to display and run your engine or a supercharger for $399.99 each. If you're going to use the Toyan V8 engine in an RC vehicle, you might want to pick up the $299.99 accessory kit, which includes a radiator and supports, an ignition module and wiring harness, oil and water tanks and lines, and spark or glow plugs.