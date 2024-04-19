Here's Why Ford's Coyote Engines Look So Much Bigger Than General Motors' LS V8s

Comparing Ford and General Motors isn't anything new, especially when it comes to the performance aspects of any motor group's beloved vehicles. Many an intense conversation has evolved around pickup truck towing and payload, the cornering ability of Chevy Camaros compared to Ford Mustangs, and quarter-mile elapsed times of any make and model from either automaker.

During the muscle car era of the late 1960s and early 1970s, American automakers dove headfirst into the "bigger is better" theory, giving rise to the notion that "there's no replacement for displacement." However, since big block engines fell from grace in the mid-1970s due to their inefficient operation, small block V8s have filled the void with resounding success.

Modern small bock V8s were so successful that they've inspired numerous swaps into almost every car imaginable. While swapping powerful engines into seemingly inappropriate vehicles is nothing new — wheel-standing AMC Gremlins stuffed to the fenders with high-horsepower V8s from the 1970s spring to mind — swapping in a Ford Coyote or GM LS crate engine is a high-tech proposal these days. But if they're both small blocks, why does the Ford Coyote engine look so much bigger than GM's LS engine?