Chrysler Slant-6 Vs. AMC/Jeep Inline-6: Which Is The Better Engine?

The first straight-six internal combustion engine design, produced by Spyker in 1903, led to widespread usage of similar designs over the following years. While V8 power would eventually dominate the muscle car era, many popular cars of the time, including the first Ford Mustang offering, were powered by straight-six-cylinder engine layouts.

Between the Chrysler Slant-6 and AMC Inline-6 straight-six-cylinder engines, the Slant-6 was the first to market, with a 170 cubic-inch variant available in the 1960 Plymouth Valiant. The first AMC 3.8-liter Inline-6 Typhoon roared to life in the 1964 AMC Rambler Classic.

Power ratings for these early engines pale in comparison to upcoming V8 powerplants, but what these engines lacked in power, they made up for with consistent reliability and smooth operation. Throughout the first half of the 1960s, the Slant-6 produced 101 horsepower and 155 lb-ft of torque. For comparison, AMC's 1964 Inline-6 Typhoon produced 145 horsepower and 215 lb-ft of torque.