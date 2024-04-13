Solar Panels Vs. Solar Shingles: Which Are Better?

Deciding to embrace solar power for your home is a big deal, and there are a lot of things to keep in mind when shopping around. Beyond simply deciding between installation companies, though, you also have to figure out what kind of solar panels you want to use. Or do you even want to use panels when you could opt for solar shingles instead?

The decision doesn't get any simpler if you opt for the latter, unfortunately. While you won't have to sift through quite as many nuanced makes and models if you decide to go the shingle route, there are other differences between the two that you'll want to remember — some of which are pretty significant.

None of this is to say solar shingles are a bad choice, though. In some situations, they might even be the better one. What you need to do first is figure out how each solar option will work for you.