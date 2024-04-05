What Happens To Your Solar Panels During An Eclipse?

For most of us, the upcoming solar eclipse on April 8 will be a fun day, with family and friends assembling outside and having a great time. Yet, for those working in the energy industry, the solar eclipse takes on a different significance. For them, it's not just a rare celestial event but also a unique opportunity to observe and understand the impact of eclipses on the electrical grid. So, you might wonder, what's the link between a solar eclipse and power generation? Are these seemingly unrelated fields intertwined in some way?

Well, until a few decades ago, when solar power generation was in its infancy, the connection between eclipses and power grids was tenuous at best. The focus was on the weather, with eclipses causing minor disruptions like sudden temperature and wind changes. But as the solar energy sector has boomed, so has the impact of eclipses on America's ever-reliable electrical grid.

Today, nearly 4% of the electricity consumed in the United States comes from solar energy, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. And while that might seem insignificant, it is big enough for grid operators in the country to plan for contingencies.