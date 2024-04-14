6 Underrated Engines That Powered Some Of Ford's Coolest Vehicles

Ford established itself as a market force when it introduced the Model T in 1908. The country's first mass-produced car stayed in production through 1927 and sold more than 15 million units. The assembly line process and Model T's four-stroke water-cooled T-4 four-cylinder engine were key elements in the car's success. In the nearly full century since the Model T was discontinued, Ford has brought us auto industry icons like the best-selling F-150, the Mustang, and the sleek, LeMans-dominating GT40. The GT40 was powered by a 427 cubic inch V8 developed by engineer Bob Lunn. That engine was also used in the Shelby Cobra, the Fairlane, and the Torino, and is generally regarded as one of Ford's best.

Not all Ford's engines are as beloved or storied as the 427; in fact, many of the automaker's finest motors don't get the respect they earned powering some of Ford's most interesting cars, trucks, and SUVs. SlashGear is here to do our best to right decades of wrongs regarding these undervalued powerplants.