No, iOS Can't Natively Turn Your iPhone Into A Wireless Mouse - But Some Apps Can

One great thing about using multiple Apple products is how well they can work together, such as copying text on your iPhone clipboard and pasting it onto your MacBook, or using your iPad as a second display with your iMac. One thing you can't do, however, is use iOS to natively turn your iPhone into a wireless mouse for your computer. This may be a big disappointment to many people who recently saw a viral video stating otherwise — a video that turned out to be an April Fools' Day prank. It's still making the social media rounds several days later, when people coming across it are even less likely to realize it's a joke.

The video was originally posted over two years ago by @rasjake on TikTok that showcased a fictional iOS feature able to turn an iPhone into a mouse with just one simple setting. The video claimed that after physically shaking your phone, it would display the image of a digital mouse with the Apple logo and two large buttons. You could then place the iPhone face up and move it around like a mouse, with the cursor following along on a nearby MacBook. Tapping the digital buttons on the iPhone would function as left-click and right-click.

The video looks very convincing, and was re-edited by @appledsign and posted this week — on April 1 — as a joke. This remix quickly gained over 30,000 views, plus an additional 5,000+ on YouTube and a whopping 13 million+ on Instagram Reels. Not everyone is in on the joke, with more and more people by the day wondering why their iPhone doesn't have this new magical feature. While it doesn't really exist with iOS, there are some third-party apps that can turn your iPhone into a wireless mouse.