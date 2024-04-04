Ford's Electric T3 Truck And 3-Row SUV Just Got Delayed As Hybrids Take A Front Seat

Ford has announced that it has pushed back the launch date of its new three-row electric vehicles to 2027. The company previously pegged the arrival of an electric three-row SUV for 2025. In its release, Ford stated that the extra time would allow it to develop and utilize emerging battery technology. It's unclear if this will affect the three-row SUVs' expected range of 350 miles. Ford's Oakville Assembly Plant in Ontario will take on the assembly of the new vehicle. The plant will undergo an overhaul from a gas to an EV plant during the second quarter of this year.

Ford also delayed its mysterious next-generation electric T3 truck. The EV is now expected to arrive in 2026, a year later than what was previously promised. These trucks will be built at the currently in-construction BlueOval City campus, which comprises Ford's first industry 4.0 plant, the Tennessee Electric Vehicle Center. The company stated that it is installing 4,000 tons of stamping equipment at this complex for the sheet metal stampings on the T3 electric truck. According to Ford, production of the new T3, which is speculated to have a self-driving feature, will gradually ramp up after launch.