Ford's Electric T3 Truck And 3-Row SUV Just Got Delayed As Hybrids Take A Front Seat
Ford has announced that it has pushed back the launch date of its new three-row electric vehicles to 2027. The company previously pegged the arrival of an electric three-row SUV for 2025. In its release, Ford stated that the extra time would allow it to develop and utilize emerging battery technology. It's unclear if this will affect the three-row SUVs' expected range of 350 miles. Ford's Oakville Assembly Plant in Ontario will take on the assembly of the new vehicle. The plant will undergo an overhaul from a gas to an EV plant during the second quarter of this year.
Ford also delayed its mysterious next-generation electric T3 truck. The EV is now expected to arrive in 2026, a year later than what was previously promised. These trucks will be built at the currently in-construction BlueOval City campus, which comprises Ford's first industry 4.0 plant, the Tennessee Electric Vehicle Center. The company stated that it is installing 4,000 tons of stamping equipment at this complex for the sheet metal stampings on the T3 electric truck. According to Ford, production of the new T3, which is speculated to have a self-driving feature, will gradually ramp up after launch.
Ford promises new hybrid options
As Ford adjusts its electric vehicle launch timeline, it is strategically expanding its hybrid offerings. By the end of the decade, Ford plans to offer hybrid powertrain options for all vehicles in the Ford Blue lineup in North America. This decision is backed by the company's results from the first quarter of 2024, where hybrid sales increased by 42% from last year.
The company also pointed out that despite the delay in two of its highly anticipated electric vehicles, it is committed to its plans for a full EV lineup. This makes sense, considering Ford's electric vehicles saw a significant 86% increase in sales last quarter compared to last year. Ford noted that its Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake is still expanding and will produce a new electric vehicle for Ford Pro customers starting mid-decade. Construction is ongoing, with a tool installation slated for Spring 2025.
In another message of assurance, Ford mentioned that a skunkworks team in California is still working on a smaller, versatile EV platform that can be used for multiple future-generation EVs. The company also noted that the construction of the BlueOval Battery Park Michigan, and BlueOval SK joint venture battery plants is still underway.