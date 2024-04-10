Tesla Powerwall Vs. Generator: Pros And Cons Of Each Emergency Backup Option
It's never fun to have your power go out, so many people prepare themselves for that situation with a backup generator. You typically won't need a generator to power your house for days — except in rare instances — so you don't always have to break the bank prepping for something that might not happen. An alternative to a home generator is the Tesla Powerwall. These solar-powered devices act as home backup options, but if you want to keep your key appliances running along with things like air conditioning, you might have to stretch your budget and pick up two of them.
There isn't a lot of maintenance required with a Powerwall, and that's certainly part of the appeal. However, there are some things you should know before buying a Tesla Powerwall, such as the hefty cost. You'll have to be prepared to spend over $10,000 to get just one installed. That's a much higher barrier to entry than what a regular home backup generator typically costs. As a result, it's important to know the differences between a Powerwall and a regular generator so you can make the right decision for your home.
What are the benefits of a Tesla Powerwall?
The key takeaway from a Tesla Powerwall is the fact that it's solar. This means you won't have to worry about having enough fuel for your generator, and you also won't have a lot of maintenance to keep up with. A Powerwall comes with a 10-year limited warranty, so you can rest easy knowing your investment is protected for a decade. This does help make the upfront cost much easier to swallow, but it's still not going to be something that's meant for everybody.
If you're planning on getting a Powerwall to help cut back on your electric bill or lower your carbon footprint, it can be a great option. CNET ranked the Powerwall 2 the best overall solar battery in 2024, and it comes with a long laundry list of positives. However, since it's strictly a backup power source, there are cheaper alternatives worth looking at. Tesla claims a Powerwall will be cheaper over 10 years provided you keep up on maintenance with a backup generator, but that certainly varies by person.
What does a backup generator provide?
Power outages, while annoying, aren't incredibly common. As a result, you can opt for a cheaper option in the case of an emergency and get the same type of benefits by doing so. A backup generator isn't going to help you cut back on your electric bill, but that's also not the point of one. The big thing here is that a smaller generator is much cheaper than a Tesla Powerwall.
You can pick up a backup generator, albeit a small one, for under $1,000, and the price does vary by the size of your house and what you're trying to keep running during an outage. You'll have to do some research to choose the right generator for your home, but most roads will lead you down a path that's cheaper than a Tesla Powerwall. If you're looking for a home standby generator, the decision becomes tougher since you're coming closer to the Powerwall price range. Still, it'll generally be much cheaper as most don't come close to Tesla's $10,000 price tag. You're not getting the added versatility of a Powerwall with a traditional backup generator, but that's fine for most people just looking for a security blanket.
Is there a clear winner?
At the end of the day, the right backup power source for your home will vary from person to person. Some cons might not be as large to certain people, and the same can be said of the pros. There are plenty of portable generators from major brands that you can use in the event of an outage, and which will ultimately prove to be the most cost-effective path for most people. On the other hand, the Tesla Powerwall certainly provides its own benefits, like the smaller electric bill.
At the end of the day, it's tough to choose a clear favorite here as they each tackle things differently. You'll have to weigh the pros and cons yourself as well as map out a budget. The Tesla Powerwall is a high upfront investment, and a lot of the value it provides will only be felt once you get it and it starts lowering your bill. A home backup generator doesn't give that same type of value, but it is much cheaper.