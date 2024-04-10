Tesla Powerwall Vs. Generator: Pros And Cons Of Each Emergency Backup Option

It's never fun to have your power go out, so many people prepare themselves for that situation with a backup generator. You typically won't need a generator to power your house for days — except in rare instances — so you don't always have to break the bank prepping for something that might not happen. An alternative to a home generator is the Tesla Powerwall. These solar-powered devices act as home backup options, but if you want to keep your key appliances running along with things like air conditioning, you might have to stretch your budget and pick up two of them.

There isn't a lot of maintenance required with a Powerwall, and that's certainly part of the appeal. However, there are some things you should know before buying a Tesla Powerwall, such as the hefty cost. You'll have to be prepared to spend over $10,000 to get just one installed. That's a much higher barrier to entry than what a regular home backup generator typically costs. As a result, it's important to know the differences between a Powerwall and a regular generator so you can make the right decision for your home.