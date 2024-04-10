Here's How To Stop Your iPhone's Side Button From Ending Your Calls

The iPhone's side button is designed to lock your device by default, and it also doubles as a convenient way to hang up your phone calls. But because of its very accessible position, it's common for users to accidentally press it and end calls when they don't mean to. If this happens to you frequently, you'll be relieved to know that there's a way to put an end to it. There's a catch though — you'll need to have iOS 16 or a newer version installed to get the feature, so you may need to update your iPhone first.

The Side Button is one of many useful Accessibility features on the iPhone, fittingly, you'll find options to customize its functions in Accessibility settings. Head on to Settings > Accessibility > Touch and scroll down to the bottom end of the menu.

The name of the feature and the action you should take will vary depending on the version of iOS you're using. On iOS 16 versions, it's "Lock to End Call" and you can toggle off the switch to stop the Side Button from ending your calls going forward. The feature is reversed on iOS 17 as "Prevent Lock to End Call." Toggle on the switch to prevent your side button from ending your calls.