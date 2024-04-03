Samsung Is Giving Away Free 65-Inch TVs: Here's The Catch

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you have been considering upgrading your home entertainment setup with a top-of-the-line TV brand and were waiting for the perfect opportunity, Samsung's incredible free 65-inch TV offer might just be the deal you've been waiting for. Imagine adding a high-quality 65-inch TV to your setup, absolutely free. Yes, you heard that right. The world's biggest TV maker is giving away free 65-inch TVs to hundreds of customers, and you can be among the lucky ones, too. What's the catch, you may ask. And is there really one? Let's investigate.

Of course, it's not like you can enter a Samsung store and walk away with a TV for free. To qualify for this free TV offer, you'd first need to preorder one of the newer 2024 model OLED or QLED TVs Samsung announced in January 2024 at CES 2024. Once you go ahead with the purchase, you will qualify for the offer, and Samsung will give you a massive 65-inch UHD TV at no additional cost. The model that Samsung is giving away for free is the Samsung TU690T Crystal UHD TV from 2022.

Along with this offer, Samsung also shared the pricing and availability details of its 2024 model-year smart TVs. While these TVs are still several weeks away, you can finally preorder them from any of Samsung's authorized retailers. Note that this offer ends on April 11, 2024, and possibly before that in case Samsung runs out of stock.