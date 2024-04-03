Samsung Is Giving Away Free 65-Inch TVs: Here's The Catch
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you have been considering upgrading your home entertainment setup with a top-of-the-line TV brand and were waiting for the perfect opportunity, Samsung's incredible free 65-inch TV offer might just be the deal you've been waiting for. Imagine adding a high-quality 65-inch TV to your setup, absolutely free. Yes, you heard that right. The world's biggest TV maker is giving away free 65-inch TVs to hundreds of customers, and you can be among the lucky ones, too. What's the catch, you may ask. And is there really one? Let's investigate.
Of course, it's not like you can enter a Samsung store and walk away with a TV for free. To qualify for this free TV offer, you'd first need to preorder one of the newer 2024 model OLED or QLED TVs Samsung announced in January 2024 at CES 2024. Once you go ahead with the purchase, you will qualify for the offer, and Samsung will give you a massive 65-inch UHD TV at no additional cost. The model that Samsung is giving away for free is the Samsung TU690T Crystal UHD TV from 2022.
Along with this offer, Samsung also shared the pricing and availability details of its 2024 model-year smart TVs. While these TVs are still several weeks away, you can finally preorder them from any of Samsung's authorized retailers. Note that this offer ends on April 11, 2024, and possibly before that in case Samsung runs out of stock.
Samsung TVs eligible for the free TV offer
As mentioned earlier, the Samsung TVs that qualify for the free 65-inch TV offer are all 2024 models from the company's premium 2024 lineup, including models from the Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED, OLED, and The Frame series.
Samsung's 2024 model Neo QLED 8K TVs come in three size options: 85-inch, 75-inch, and 65-inch, and span two different model series: QN800D and QN900D. Prices for the QN800D TVs start at $3,499.99 for the 65-inch model, going up to $4,499.99 for the 75-inch variant, and tops out at $5,999.99 for the 85-inch option. The QN900D lineup is more expensive, starting at $4,999.99 for the 65-inch variant, $6,299.99 for the 65-inch model, and $7,999.99 for the 85-inch option.
Moving on to the eligible Neo QLED 4K series models, this platform comes in a wide variety of display sizes and spans two model series: the Q85D and Q90D. First, the Q85D starts at $1,399.99 for a 55-inch, $1,899.99 for a 65-inch, $2,599.99 for a 75-inch, and then goes all the way up to $3,699.99 for the 85-inch. Then, the Q90D models range from an entry-level 43-inch model priced at $1,499.99, going up to a massive 98-inch option that costs a staggering $14,999.99.
OLED TVs from Samsung's 2024 lineup, including the S90D and S95D lineups, are also eligible for this offer. Prices for OLED TVs from the S90D lineup start at $1,999.99 for the 55-inch model and go up to $2,699.99 for the 65-inch option. There are three models within the S95D lineup: a 55-inch model that costs $2,599.99, a 65-inch option priced at $3,399.99, and a 77-inch option that costs $4,599.99.
Some may think the Samsung Frame TV is just a gimmick, but if you think it's worth the price, there are several in the 2024 lineup. Prices for these TVs start at just $999.99 for the base 43-inch model and go up to $2,999.99 for the 75-inch top variant.