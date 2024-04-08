Here Are The Biggest Differences Between Kawasaki's Ninja E-1 & Ninja 7 Hybrid

As time passes, systems change, forcing many to adapt. Car brands are dipping their toes into the electric vehicle (EV) pool, gradually making the transition to more hybrid and fully electric vehicles on the road. Motorcycle brands are starting to see the same changes, with Kawasaki, one of the top-ranked motorcycle brands, fully embracing it.

The Japanese motorcycle manufacturer announced its first fully electric bike, the Ninja e-1, in September 2023. Kawasaki followed up that announcement in January 2024 with news that it was bringing its hybrid bike, the Ninja 7 Hybrid, to the States. Despite sharing the Ninja name, they each offer vastly different riding experiences.

For starters, the Ninja 7 Hybrid can make those long cross-country trips when the mood strikes. The Ninja e-1, on the other hand, isn't built to replace traditional motorcycles. It's meant for those short commutes through a large metropolitan city or making it from home to school and back, which can save a lot in Uber fees. Read on for more significant differences.