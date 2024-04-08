Visual Voicemail: What It Is And How To Use It

While most of us take our smartphones with us everywhere we go, few of us answer them when they ring, especially if someone's calling from an unknown number. Instead, we let those calls go to voicemail, allowing us to screen them and check messages at our convenience. At other times, we may be waiting for a call only for it to go straight to voicemail, causing us to miss important calls from friends or family. By the time we see the voicemail notification on our phones, we may have accumulated several missed messages and not have the time or patience to listen to each one. Luckily, there's a better way.

Visual voicemail allows you to read your voicemails instead of listening to them, providing you with a written transcript of your voicemails on your smartphone's screen. Whether you're using the futuristic iPhone 15 or a budget-friendly Android phone, you can manage your voicemail without having to dial a number to find out who's been trying to reach you. With visual voicemail, you can see who called you, scroll through your messages, and review them in any order you'd like. You can also see how long the message is, play it, pause, delete, or respond with a text or voice call, all from the visual voicemail interface. It's a timesaver that makes it easy to keep up with the voice messages you receive throughout the day.