Why Your Android Phone Goes Straight To Voicemail And How To Fix It

Here's the scenario: you're sitting around waiting for your friend to call you back — and your phone never rings. So, you check your voicemail which then notifies you that you have three new voice messages. Argh. If you're an Android owner, this could start as perplexing — and if you're not able to figure out what's going on, it can spiral to downright annoying.

Fortunately, getting your phone back on track is often an easy fix once you take the right steps (via Business Insider). You can attempt tried-and-true methods such as turning your phone off and on, browsing Reddit forums to see if other Android users are experiencing the same issues, and checking to see if you have cell phone coverage. But, there are other ways you can troubleshoot the problem. If this sounds like you, here are the best ways to get to the bottom of why your phone sends your incoming calls to voice mail.