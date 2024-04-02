Why The Milwaukee Penlight Seems To Have Many Users Leaving Poor Reviews
Over the course of its lengthy history, Milwaukee has garnered a healthy reputation and respect from DIYers, craftspeople, and creators alike. From top-rated power tools and outdoor equipment to cleaning supplies and products that will keep you warm, there's seemingly no end to the diverse array of helpful items from the company. Within its lineup of advanced devices is a simple tool that, at first glance, seems like something that Milwaukee would knock out of the park with little effort. But that's far from the case according to a slew of upset customers.
Milwaukee carries Penlights, delivering 100 and 250 lumens of light. Made to provide users with a compact way of looking through tight, dark spaces, these lights come with hands-free features such as a rubber bite zone to hold in your mouth. The 250-lumen option comes with the added perk of being rechargeable through USB, removing the need to replace batteries. Additionally, they are also water and dustproof. However, despite these efforts, Milwaukee's penlight selections have all been hit with low reviews from buyers ranging from a 3.2 rating average for the 100-lumen to a 2.1 average for the 250-lumen. Let's take a look at what users have to say about these items and what got them such poor ratings.
Users have issues with its button and charging capabilities
Many who have used Milwaukee's penlights have complained about several issues. Quite ironically, a good chunk of negative reviews surrounding these lights have centered on the exact features intended to make your job easier.
Buyers who went with the 100-lumen light noted that the light itself was quite effective and strong. However, many reported that the rubber end piece meant to bite into would accumulate saliva and weaken over a few months. Eventually, the rubber would deteriorate to a degree that it would break off, leaving the penlight button exposed and resulting in it no longer working within a short amount of time. This ineffectiveness, along with the high costs of getting it repaired, has put a dent in Milwaukee's name in the eyes of some buyers, with one reviewer writing, "Won't buy again & will just purchase cheap no-name flashlights that I can throw away when they break. Thought I could depend on the Milwaukee brand for years of service, not months."
Those who bought the rechargeable 250-lumen light had it even worse. Several customers noted that, while attempting to charge their light, it would blink red and green. This defect took as little as three days to take effect for some buyers, while a majority experienced this issue after a couple of weeks. Similarly to the 100-lumen light, parts, such as the end rubber piece and belt clip, were also prone to breaking off.