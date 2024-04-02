Why The Milwaukee Penlight Seems To Have Many Users Leaving Poor Reviews

Many who have used Milwaukee's penlights have complained about several issues. Quite ironically, a good chunk of negative reviews surrounding these lights have centered on the exact features intended to make your job easier.

Buyers who went with the 100-lumen light noted that the light itself was quite effective and strong. However, many reported that the rubber end piece meant to bite into would accumulate saliva and weaken over a few months. Eventually, the rubber would deteriorate to a degree that it would break off, leaving the penlight button exposed and resulting in it no longer working within a short amount of time. This ineffectiveness, along with the high costs of getting it repaired, has put a dent in Milwaukee's name in the eyes of some buyers, with one reviewer writing, "Won't buy again & will just purchase cheap no-name flashlights that I can throw away when they break. Thought I could depend on the Milwaukee brand for years of service, not months."

Those who bought the rechargeable 250-lumen light had it even worse. Several customers noted that, while attempting to charge their light, it would blink red and green. This defect took as little as three days to take effect for some buyers, while a majority experienced this issue after a couple of weeks. Similarly to the 100-lumen light, parts, such as the end rubber piece and belt clip, were also prone to breaking off.