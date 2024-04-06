What Are Milwaukee To DeWalt Battery Adapters, And How Do They Work?

Cordless power tools have been around for several decades and offer convenience by ditching the requirement for a lengthy extension cord. Believe it or not, battery-powered tools were invented by Black and Decker back in 1961. Advances in battery technology have made these devices increasingly more powerful, with modern units reaching up to 20 volts of power, compared to less than 5 volts of power earlier on. If you're looking to add to your workshop or garage, you'll need to know which power tool brand is best for you and how to decide.

For all the enhanced functionality cordless power tools provide weekend warriors and professionals alike, compatibility is one glaring issue. Several different tool manufacturers understandably want customers to remain loyal to their brand. Each company makes its products a bit differently, using unique shapes, contact points, and power delivery technologies between their tools and batteries in particular. As a result, you often have to purchase battery packs directly from the toolmaker. However, many people accumulate tools over time, only buying what they need for an immediate project instead of stocking up all at once. With hardware store deals and so many manufacturers to choose from, many people buy tools from more than one brand. So, naturally, anyone would wonder whether there's a way to use batteries from one brand, such as Milwaukee, with tools from another, like DeWalt.