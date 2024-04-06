What You Need To Know Before Buying A House With Solar Panels

Buying a house these days is no easy feat, with prices through the roof and the supply of suitable homes on the market dwindling. Therefore, if you are fortunate enough to secure one, you want to make sure it's in good shape, worth your money, and, if you're interested in a smart home, equipped with all the must-have devices. Additionally, you could even buy a house with solar panels, affording you an alternative and effective energy source. If you elect to do so, you should know a few key things first.

Solar panels don't last forever, and much like the roof of the home itself, it's important to know how old your panels are. It's standard for them to work effectively for about 20 to 25 years before they need to be replaced. The inverters — with types including string or micro — may also need to be replaced over time. String inverters last between 10 and 15 years, and micros last roughly as long as panels.

When the panel system is clean and working at its best, you can look forward to it collecting plenty of energy to keep the lights on. Of course, they must receive ample sunlight, and the panels must be large enough to take in enough energy. The average residential solar panel is approximately 65 by 39 inches, and can produce between 250 and 400 watts of electricity per hour. For reference, the average home requires around 29,130 watt-hours each day. Some systems even include a battery to store solar energy for emergencies.

Knowing the longevity of the solar panels and how much energy they'll generate during this time is essential. However, as often happens, the key questions will center on the money involved. For a home buyer, what savings might the energy system afford them? Or what costs might it incur?