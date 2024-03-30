The Incredible Way That Wind Forms Planets

Scientists understand the basic process by which planets are formed: a disk of dust and gas swirls around a star, and small knots form due to perturbations. These knots attract more material and become clumps, gradually growing over time as more and more dust and gas is attracted to them due to gravity. Eventually, enough material is present that the material sticks together into a core, forming the basis of a new planet.

However, the exact details of this process are something we're still learning about. Recently, researchers using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have uncovered information about the surprising importance of winds in planetary formation.

In a new study in The Astronomical Journal, researchers studied a disk of material around a star, called a circumstellar disk, that was in the process of forming planets. They were trying to understand why these disks start out with so much gas, but lose this gas over time to leave behind more solid matter.

They looked at how this gas disperses from a forming planetary system, which was actively happening around this particular star.

"Knowing when the gas disperses is important as it gives us a better idea of how much time gaseous planets have to consume the gas from their surroundings," said lead author of the study, Naman Bajaj of the University of Arizona. "With unprecedented glimpses into these disks surrounding young stars, the birthplaces of planets, JWST helps us uncover how planets form."