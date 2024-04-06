This Gorgeous Cloud Is The Birthplace Of Some Of The Hottest Stars In The Universe

The James Webb Space Telescope allows astronomers to peer deep into parts of the universe that are vastly different from our solar system, like enormous clouds of dust and gas where stars are being born. A pair of new images from the telescope shows the stunning vista of the star-forming region NGC 604, located 2.73 million light-years away in the Triangulum Galaxy.

The Triangulum Galaxy is relatively close to the Milky Way, and it's part of our same galactic group. That allows Webb to capture a gorgeous, clear image of the star-forming region, which shows some of the details of this dusty scape full of bright young stars.

Within the galaxy's dust and gas live some of the hottest and most massive stars, called B-types and O-types. There are more than 200 of these hot, massive stars in an early phase of life. The O-type stars are massive and can be a type called a supergiant, getting as large as 200 times the mass of the sun and glowing incredibly brightly.

Astronomers look to NGC 604 to study these monster stars when they are in their infancy.