5 Solar Panel Critter Guards For Animal Lovers

There are a lot of reasons you might install a solar panel system around your home, and one of them is because you want to be more environmentally conscious about your energy consumption. But ironically, nature can prove to be a detriment to your eco-friendly techniques. Along with the potential damage and fire hazards brought on by excess plant growth or extreme weather, our furry and feathery neighbors can quickly turn your dream solar panel system into a nightmare situation.

Birds, raccoons, squirrels, and more often find the solar panels on your roof to be suitable nesting places. Excess animal waste or chewed-up wires can result in your system losing power and efficiency, meaning more money to spend on repairs. Your solar panel setup was already a hefty investment, so why not take the extra step early on to ensure its longevity?

The best and safest way to go about this is by installing a critter guard system around your solar panels. These mesh screens — similar in appearance to chicken wire — block the ventilation gap underneath your precious panels while still allowing air and water flow to pass through. This helps keep your solar panels clean, increases their lifespan, and leaves innocent animals unharmed. As with solar panels themselves, you'll find no shortage of options out there when it comes to critter guards. We've sifted through a wide selection of these guards and come up with a list of the best ones on the market, based on user reviews, price point, and industry recognition. More about our selection process can be read below.