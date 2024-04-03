How To Choose The Right Power Supply For Your Electric Guitar Pedalboard

For most guitarists, having the perfect pedalboard setup is very important. Of course, others are perfectly content with an acoustic guitar or plugging their favorite electric guitar directly into the best amplifier for their needs to play the instrument how it naturally sounds, but the versatility with which you can utilize a guitar with a series of pedals is staggering. Whether you're using them for delays, looping, pitch-shifting, fuzz, or anything else, pedals are about as important as the guitar itself, and it doesn't matter what genre of music you are playing either.

Going to the store and picking up a bunch of pedals isn't the only thing that goes into a pedalboard. You can have them set up in the perfect configuration for how you like to play, but these pedals won't do anything unless they are getting power. You are working with devices that need electricity, but if you have a setup that includes eight pedals on it, you are going to have a tough time find a wall outlet that can fit all those plugs and handle all that power. That dilemma is made even more complicated when you are on the middle of a stage.

What you are going to need to do is pick up a power supply brick to consolidate and regulate the power of all your pedals. There are different kinds of power supply bricks out there, so you need to keep a couple of things in mind before you purchase one.