These Are The Best Rated Electric Guitars For Every Budget

There are many barriers to entry if you want to start playing an instrument. Beyond attaining the skill, the most obvious is that no instrument is free, and many of them cost quite a good deal of money. Walk into a Sam Ash, Guitar Center, or any local guitar shop, and you will see rows of electric guitars costing hundreds or even thousands of dollars. That is before you factor in the cost of amplifiers, pedals, cables, and accessories like cases, and straps.

Though many talk themselves (or their parents) into getting one, a guitar shouldn't be thought of as a disposable product, as it takes a great deal of time not only to make but to master playing. That said, a guitar is likely something that will be a part of your life (or at least in your house) for decades. For those out there who are committed to playing and have the money to do so, they can go straight for those top-tier brands and models and get something not just worth playing but will likely increase in value as the years get on. For others, budget plays a significant factor in what kind of guitars you are going to be able to pick up. Though there is a definite floor on price — sorry, bargain basement still means a few C-notes — there is definitely an axe out there for every budget.