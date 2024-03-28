Are Those Viral TikTok Pickup Truck Slow Cookers Even Real, And Can You Buy One?

Lots of things go viral on TikTok — sometimes to disastrous results like with Kia and Hyundai — but one of the latest trends sheds a good light on car manufacturers. Images of pressure cookers designed after popular pickup trucks like Dodge Rams and Ford F-150s are going viral. They've been seen enough times that people are wondering if it's a fan creation or something you can purchase. Unfortunately, these pressure cookers look to be obtainable. So while these designs are going viral on TikTok, you'll notice it's just images instead of a video of one in action.

The cookers from videos like this are from Inspiring Designs, and it looks like they are created to be more like creative mockups instead of actual products you can purchase and use. That doesn't mean there isn't somebody out there who can make a pressure cooker like this a reality, and it might be as simple as building up a shell around a cooker.

That could end up being more work than you expect, but it could be a fun DIY project to tackle if you're up to the task. This same site has concept designs for Harley Davidson motorcycles and Volkswagen buses, among various other things. No, Harley Davidson didn't get into making pressure cookers despite its long history. Much like the truck pressure cookers, these look more like fun designs instead of something practical.