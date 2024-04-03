How Do Bose Wireless Surround Sound Speakers Work & Are They Actually 'Wireless'?

Picking up a fancy OLED or QLED TV is nice, but you're leaving a lot on the table if you don't get a better set of speakers to go with the purchase. For many, picking up a soundbar represents a good middle ground between TV speakers and a full speaker setup. A Bose soundbar isn't a bad choice, and it's one of the many soundbars that allows you to build a surround sound setup. While it's not one of the biggest surround sound brands on the market, Bose still gets the job done.

Instead of a typical 5.1 setup with three front speakers and two surrounds, the Bose soundbar handles your front listening area while a pair of Bose surrounds take care of the back. You can do this by picking up the Bose wireless surround sound speakers that connect to your soundbar. You don't have to connect to the bar directly with cords, but you need a power source for the speakers. While some people might not consider that to be truly wireless, it would be a real hassle to constantly swap out batteries or charge up your speakers each time you want to watch TV.