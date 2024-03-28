Elon Musk Says Some X Accounts Will Get Premium Features For Free

Elon Musk has announced that from now on, some X (formerly Twitter) users will get access to X Premium features without having to pay for them. The free access will be applied to accounts automatically, according to his tweet, but only if they are eligible by meeting certain minimum thresholds. Some users will also get free access to Premium+ features, which is a higher tier above regular Premium, including access to things like the less-restrictive AI chatbot Grok and a lack of advertisements.

Going forward, all 𝕏 accounts with over 2500 verified subscriber followers will get Premium features for free and accounts with over 5000 will get Premium+ for free — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 28, 2024

It's unclear what inspired this change and whether it will remain as-stated in coming weeks. Musk has a history of announcing new plans and changes on X, only for them to be refined or nixed later on. Still, the news may be enough to bring some users back to the platform, as meeting the minimum number of subscribers will grant them the once-coveted blue verified checkmark without having to pay. This wouldn't be the first time some people got the blue check for free — at one point, X was applying it to some celebrity accounts without asking.