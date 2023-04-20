Twitter Is Giving Some Celebrities A Blue Badge Even If They Refuse To Sign Up

Twitter has started taking away the verified blue badge from accounts that aren't paying for a Twitter Blue subscription. From journalists and businessmen like Bill Gates to global icons such as Cristiano Ronaldo and even Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, the blue tick is gone without any discrimination, it seems. But it looks like Elon Musk has made a few exceptions, right from his own pocket.

I'm paying for a few personally — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2023

Musk has shared on Twitter that he is paying the Twitter Blue fee for some accounts from his own pocket. According to The Verge, Twitter has emailed an unspecified number of popular with the offer of letting them keep their blue checkmark without having to pay $8 per month toward a Twitter Blue subscription. Among them is said to be NBA superstar LeBron James, who was reportedly told via an email that the company is extending him a "complimentary subscription to Twitter Blue" on behalf of Musk.

Welp guess my blue ✔️ will be gone soon cause if you know me I ain't paying the 5. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 31, 2023

Back in March, James tweeted that he won't be paying for a Twitter Blue subscription to keep his verified badge. It is unclear why Musk is paying for James, whose net worth was over a billion dollars in 2022, despite the basketball star not being eager to pay a few dollars from his vast fortune.