This Google Tool Lets You Create Your Own Custom Android Bot

Google has made the new personalization tool available on the Android website, which can be accessed on a computer or a smartphone. Head over to the Android Bot webpage and click on "Get started." You have the customization options to the left and a preview of your bot to the right. The Material section has around 25 skins you can choose from — some come with special decal patterns while others are solid colors.

You can add some threads to your Android robot and pick an accessory like a pair of glasses, headphones, or a cool chef hat. The last section lets you add props either on your mascot's body or beside it. Options include a watch, camera, smartphone, luggage bag, and more. Unfortunately, you can't enjoy both an ice cream and a pizza since items in the bot builder aren't stackable. In its current state, the customizer has limited options to stylize the Android robot but is fun to mess around with regardless.

Once you're happy with how your Android Bot has turned out, you can download it as an image with a transparent background to create a sticker on WhatsApp, for example. Alternatively, you can scan the provided QR code on any device to instantly download the PNG. Exactly why you would spend time creating a mascot with limited use is up to you, but we hope Google doubles down on this fun experiment and implements it across its operating systems for phones and Chromebooks.