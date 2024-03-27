This Google Tool Lets You Create Your Own Custom Android Bot
Only after glimpsing over Android's history do we find just how frequently the operating system reinvigorated the user experience by trying out new features. Remember Androidify, an app created by Google that let you craft your own version of the Android robot? This was back when Android versions were named after popular desserts and every major release was greatly anticipated by users around the globe.
Though Android has matured over time in terms of branding and solidifying privacy-oriented features, it still hasn't lost its charm. A great example of this is how the release of Material You added colors to Android that are extracted from the wallpaper you have applied. In an industry where competitors are racing towards the next AI revolution, Google is as playful as ever and hopes to take your mind off things for a bit with its new Android Bot customization tool that was announced at MWC 2024. Here's everything you need to know about Androidify's spiritual successor and how you can generate a personalized mascot with a few clicks and a dash of creativity.
Customize your Android Bot
Google has made the new personalization tool available on the Android website, which can be accessed on a computer or a smartphone. Head over to the Android Bot webpage and click on "Get started." You have the customization options to the left and a preview of your bot to the right. The Material section has around 25 skins you can choose from — some come with special decal patterns while others are solid colors.
You can add some threads to your Android robot and pick an accessory like a pair of glasses, headphones, or a cool chef hat. The last section lets you add props either on your mascot's body or beside it. Options include a watch, camera, smartphone, luggage bag, and more. Unfortunately, you can't enjoy both an ice cream and a pizza since items in the bot builder aren't stackable. In its current state, the customizer has limited options to stylize the Android robot but is fun to mess around with regardless.
Once you're happy with how your Android Bot has turned out, you can download it as an image with a transparent background to create a sticker on WhatsApp, for example. Alternatively, you can scan the provided QR code on any device to instantly download the PNG. Exactly why you would spend time creating a mascot with limited use is up to you, but we hope Google doubles down on this fun experiment and implements it across its operating systems for phones and Chromebooks.