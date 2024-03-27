3 Top-Rated Chainsaws You Can Find At Menards

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ask anywhere around the nation where they get their chainsaw, chances are they'll say Lowes or Home Depot. Talk to someone from the Midwest, though, and they'll wave off those nationwide big box retailers and point you to Menards. A trusted resource for home improvement hardware since 1958, Menards has a fairly healthy inventory of tools, including chainsaws ranging from 20-volt cordless to 50cc gas options.

Because Menards isn't a tiny store, you'll have to navigate more than 20 options when you're in the market for a new chainsaw. Brands like Black+Decker, Masterforce, and Worx round out budget-friendly and premium electric, gas, and corded saws available in store or exclusively on Menards.com.

Since you should spend more time using the saw than shopping for one, we've narrowed down three prospective options. These three saws represent the top-rated and most-trusted options in the sizable inventory. Building a list of the top-rated chainsaws from Menards was made a little more complicated by the lack of user reviews on the storefront. So, we focused on high reviews on Amazon and supporting words from professional outlets and other users. We'll discuss our methodology further after our three recommendations.