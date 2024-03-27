Everything To Know About The BSA Gold Star Motorcycle

The 1930s was a fascinating and transformative time for the automobile industry. A certain Henry Ford had changed the game forever in 1913, with his assembly line that had advanced his dream of creating, quotes History, "motor car[s] for the great multitude." Almost three decades later, cars and motorcycles were appearing around the world in unprecedented numbers, some select models of which are still admired today. In the two-wheeled arena, the venerable BSA Gold Star, just one of the company's classic models, is one high-profile example.

Needless to say, a lot of auto models from almost a century ago are long since discontinued, perhaps only occasionally seeing the light of day in vintage car collectors' garages or in museums. The Gold Star, however, managed something very special: It outlived the original company that developed it, being relaunched decades later with specs worthy of a contemporary model.

The motorcycle's very name speaks of attainment, so let's investigate that fascinating legacy. Here's a look at the origins of the BSA Gold Star, how the model's specs have evolved over its long life, the differences introduced by variants that have hit the market, and exactly how that relaunch came about.