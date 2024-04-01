This Trick Will Save You Over $30 A Year On Spotify

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While there are several major streaming music platforms to choose from, there are lots of reasons why many people go with Spotify. In addition to a vast library of songs, podcasts, and audiobooks from popular artists and authors, Spotify offers features that many audiophiles have latched onto, such as Spotify Wrapped, which uses data each December to show users their most listened-to tracks, or the AI DJ that you can use to personalize your playlists.

Of course, to get the most out of Spotify, you need to subscribe to its ad-free Premium tier, which costs $10.99 per month in the U.S. Unlike some other popular subscription services, there is no annual option, which not only saves you the trouble of having to pay every four weeks but often comes with a discount in exchange for committing to a longer subscription.

However, there is a hack that will allow you to pay for Spotify upfront for one year. Even better, this method will save you over $30 over the course of 12 months. How does this trick work? It's pretty simple, actually — you just need to buy yourself a Spotify Gift Card. Spotify Gift Cards are available from many brick-and-mortar and online retailers, such as Walmart or Amazon, and they can be great gifts for your loved ones, as they're easy to slip into a greeting card and/or mail across the country.

They come in one, three, six, and 12-month options. The 12-month option is $99, which is over $32 cheaper than paying 12 individual monthly installments. By purchasing an annual Spotify Gift Card for yourself, you can save that money for a rainy day or a nice meal or use it to buy a loved one their own gift card.