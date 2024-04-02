5 Classic Oldsmobiles Everyone Forgot About

Few names in the American automotive industry conjure such nostalgia and reverence as Oldsmobile. The brand has crafted unique and memorable cars for over a century. According to J.D. Power, Oldsmobile built upwards of 35.2 million vehicles. While the carmaker had its ups and downs throughout the twentieth century, it contributed substantially to automotive technology, style, and performance. Important moments in the history of Oldsmobile were marked by innovations in design leading up to the 1950s and iconic muscle cars of the 1960s and '70s.

But, for every iconic model like the 1949 Oldsmobile Rocket 88, 1964 Oldsmobile 442, and the 1968 Hurst Olds, several classic models have seemingly vanished from the public consciousness. Even though the influential automaker rolled its last vehicle off the assembly line in 2004 and shut its doors forever, it left a lasting impression. There are many popular examples of what made Oldsmobile a big name in the industry, but also often forgotten cars that, perhaps, didn't get the recognition they deserved.