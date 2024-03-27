Punkt MC02 Review: Privacy Potential In A Phone That's Not Great

Security and privacy are two concepts that have undergone quite a renovation over the past few years. Apple in particular started banging the privacy war drum years ago. The fact of the matter is, your smartphone is your life in a box. It has everything — your photos, your communications, your calendar — the only things that aren't in your phone are food, water, and air. Only in the past few years have phone makers started to catch on to the idea that, maybe, privacy should be a priority.

Google in particular is quite the perpetrator here. Google's services are so tied to each other, that it's hard to see where your data stops and Google's starts. Google has started to anonymize your data, so it's harder to tell who is who, but it's no secret that if you're tied into Google's ecosystem, the company knows a lot about you.

But the cost of all that is privacy on a fundamental level. Companies and journalists have repeatedly shown how "anonymized data" isn't very anonymized. It doesn't take much to piece together who is who when there is so much data available to private and public citizens alike.

Punkt — and by extension its operating system Apostrophy — thinks it has the answer. How do you get ultimate privacy while continuing to use all the apps you know and love? The answer is the MC02, Punkt's first smartphone which runs on Apostrophy, a system which is based on GrapheneOS, a privacy-focused fork of AOSP. I was curious as to how these companies, seemingly intertwined, could make privacy the focus of a consumer product. I've been using a Punkt MC02 review sample provided by Punkt for just over a week, and this is my full review.