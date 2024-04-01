How To Make Audio And Video Calls On The X App

Recently, X (formerly known as Twitter) introduced the option to make free audio and video calls for all its users. The feature was previously available to premium subscribers who enjoyed many other advanced features. The introduction of audio and video calls to general users has put X in direct competition with other popular social platforms like Instagram and Facebook, which already offer these options. Currently, X's audio and video call feature is only available for the Android and iOS app, not the website.

Before attempting to make a call, you need to know some basics. The most important thing to know is the Direct Message Settings, which is how you control who can call you. By default, all accounts you follow and anyone in your address book can initiate a call. However, you cannot start a call unless you've sent at least one Direct Message first.

The video calls on X are currently pretty basic and don't have additional features like Facebook Messenger's AR effects for videos and rooms. Also, as of now, there are no group calls or screen sharing features WhatsApp brought to the masses.