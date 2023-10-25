Twitter Adds Voice And Video Calls: Here's How To Disable It

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has finally introduced the ability to make audio and video calls. The convenience of calling is only available to X Premium subscribers and is limited to the iOS app at the moment. However, the platform's support page says it will soon arrive on Android, as well. There is no word if this feature will ever expand to the desktop client.

Notably, you don't need an X Premium account to receive calls. For audio calls, users will also have access to core features like mute controls for the mic and putting the call on speaker. In video calls, there's the facility to switch between front and rear cameras or turn off the camera feed in its entirety. X has tied the feature to its Direct Messaging system, and as such, you can only make calls after you have initiated a conversation in the DMs section.

That is where things get messy. Ever since the arrival of X Premium, Twitter has reworked the rules around whom you can send direct messages. But what's baffling is that calling on X is enabled by default. Thankfully, there's a setting to only allow calls from mutuals, not complete strangers.