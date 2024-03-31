Here's Where Sonos Products Are Made Today
Not too long ago, listening to music at home meant dealing with complex technical setups, bulky sound systems, and tangled wires. That changed in the early 2000s with the advent of wireless technology. In large part, this shift was driven by companies like Sonos, which remains an important player in the field of audio equipment to this day.
In recent years, Sonos has captivated audiophiles with its innovative smart speakers, like the Sonos Era 100, which combines the company's distinctive aesthetic with extensive streaming features and connectivity options. If you spend a lot of time listening to music or podcasts and value modern technology's convenience, Sonos products are bound to impress you. And if you're already familiar with Sonos, you're probably aware that the company is headquartered in the United States, specifically in the city of Santa Barbara, California. But do you know where Sonos products are manufactured and assembled?
China was Sonos' primary manufacturing base for years
According to the Economic Policy Institute, the trade deficit between the U.S. and China exploded following China's 2001 entry into the World Trade Organization. A significant reason that the balance of trade tipped was due to tech companies outsourcing to China. Sonos was no exception, as it relied heavily on Chinese manufacturing for the production of its audio equipment.
By the late 2010s, the trade deficit became a hot-button issue, so the U.S. government imposed tariffs on Chinese imports. This had an impact on consumer prices. In 2019, Sonos came under scrutiny for increasing the Sonos Amp and Sonos Port prices by $50. As The Verge reported at the time, Sonos said an impact on prices was inevitable as it moved production out of China.
On an earnings call with analysts that same year, Sonos confirmed its intention to move production out of China and into Malaysia. Shortly after that, however, the coronavirus pandemic hit, exacerbating global semiconductor shortages.
Are Sonos products made in China or Malaysia?
So, where are Sonos products made today? The California-based company most definitely began moving its production out of China in 2019, but global circumstances have evidently slowed down the process. It is not completely clear at this point to what extent China continues to be involved in the Sonos supply chain, but it appears that Malaysia has emerged as an alternative primary manufacturing location.
On its official website, Sonos states that it contributes to non profit organizations in areas where its manufacturing facilities are located. Sabah, a Malaysian state in the north of Borneo, is referenced as one site where Sonos products are manufactured. Deji Olukotun, Director of Global Affairs & Sustainability at Sonos, said that the company has a "long history of working with manufacturing partners in Malaysia."
In short, Sonos has publicly said that it's shifting production out of China, and it seems to be doing so. However, there isn't a widely available resource that clearly outlines which models are made in China and which are made in Malaysia or elsewhere.