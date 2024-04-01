How To Pair The Subwoofer With Your LG 5.1 Surround Sound System

When it comes to something as complex as surround sound, investing in a quality setup is key to getting the best results in a home theater. There are plenty of options out there, to the point where it can be overwhelming to pick one. That said, as is the case with most major TV manufacturer brands, LG's line of 5.1 surround sound systems is a solid option to enhance the at-home viewing experience. Whether users have an LG TV in their set-up or a different model entirely, the company's selection of 5.1-style sound bar bundles include just about everything one needs to get started with surround sound — including a wireless subwoofer.

Generally speaking, LG 5.1 surround sound systems are designed to be fairly intuitive and user-friendly during the set-up process. Nonetheless, users may need assistance in figuring out how exactly to pair the included subwoofer with the rest of the system. With that in mind, here are instructions on how to activate the subwoofer's automatic pairing function, as well as how to pair it manually, and a few troubleshooting tips if things still aren't working as intended.