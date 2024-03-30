What's The Difference Between Chevrolet Camaro 1LS And LT1?

The Chevrolet Camaro has been one of America's most iconic pony cars since its introduction in 1967. It was continuously produced for over 50 years, save for an eight-year hiatus between 2002 and 2010. Unfortunately, Chevrolet announced that it will once again discontinue the Camaro after the 2024 model year. That means buyers now only have a limited time left before brand-new stocks of the iconic Camaro run out.

However, the top-of-the-line Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 starts at over $73,000, not including taxes, dealer fees, options, and more. This makes it out of reach for many buyers, dashing the dreams of those who want to own one before the last car rolls out of the factory. Thankfully, the 2023 Camaro came in eight trims, with the base 1LS starting at $27,795, and the mid-range LT1 costing $37,795. The 2024 Camaro drops the base 1LS trim and begins with the 1LT for $32,495, while the 2024 Chevrolet Camaro LT1 now starts at $40,395.

If you're eager to get your hands on one of the last Camaros, but don't want to spend over $70,000 on a car, consider these base and mid-range options. Let's compare the 1LS and LT1 trims and see which ones are worth your hard-earned money.