No, The iPhone Journal Doesn't Have A Hidden Name Sharing Feature (But Here's How To Turn It Off)

When Apple released its iOS 17.2 update last year, it included features such as Spatial Video. It also included the new Journal app, which is specifically designed for users to write about their day and the experiences they've had, by composing diary-style entries about photos they've taken and places they've been, among other things.

Chances are you haven't even noticed the new app icon, and if the idea of jotting down your everyday activities doesn't seem alluring to you, you might never care for this app anyway. However, for those who have been using Apple Notes as a place to scribble missives throughout the day, the Journal app offers an opportunity to take it a bit further.

Unfortunately, its sudden appearance and lack of clear explanation have led some iPhone owners on TikTok and Facebook to voice concerns about its impact on their privacy. Some people have worried that anyone can access your contact information and location through the app, for example. It appears they're concerned because Apple also introduced its Settings app with a section for Journal suggestions, with a toggle for a feature to be "Discoverable by Others." The result is that some people have become paranoid about updating their phones to the latest version of iOS.

The good news is that The Journal app on your iPhone isn't sharing your information with anyone. In fact, its various settings, when enabled, fulfill entirely different purposes used to aid your journaling experience. But there is a way to turn off the Journal app's various features in case you never plan on using the Journal app anyway.