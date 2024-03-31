These 5 States Have The Highest Tax Credits For Solar Panels In 2024

Getting a home set up for solar power can be a complicated process with many factors you need to consider along the way. Outside of the most important hurdle of whether or not you can install solar panels in the first place (zoning, permits, local laws, etc.), one of the biggest potential concerns is the cost.

Fortunately, there are several programs available to help get you set up — primarily the U.S. government's own Investment Tax Credit (ITC), but some states also offer special financing and other incentives. Aside from the ITC though, there's no real uniformity across the states. And even then, some states handle the ITC a little differently.

Figuring out which state is the best for installing solar panels is tough to pin down because there are many variables and different incentives that can make up the discrepancies in one area or widen that gap between them in others. Moreover, Federal and state laws and programs can change as time progresses. So before you go signing any paperwork or transferring funds, it's recommended that you take a few minutes to double-check your state's available programs, what you may qualify for, and how much you may earn or save.